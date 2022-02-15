Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG109)

    220215-N-UP745-2144 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) secure pallets to a surf block during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), Feb. 15, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.
    ras
    USNS Supply
    USS Jason Dunham
    USS Gonzalez
    CSG8
    HMCS Monteal

