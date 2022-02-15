220215-N-UP745-2050 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Canadian navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) transits the Mediterranean Sea alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), Feb. 15, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 09:12 Photo ID: 7060409 VIRIN: 220215-N-UP745-2050 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 656.7 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.