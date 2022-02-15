Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

220215-N-UP745-2121 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Lt. Susan Schied, training officer aboard USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), stands watch as conning officer during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), Feb. 15, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

