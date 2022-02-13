220213-N-UP745-2022 HAIFA, Israel (Feb. 13, 2022) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jorge Valeriano mans the small craft attack team (SCAT) with a an M240B machine gun on the bridge wing aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), Feb. 13. Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 09:12 Photo ID: 7060405 VIRIN: 220213-N-UP745-2022 Resolution: 4842x3223 Size: 522.47 KB Location: IL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.