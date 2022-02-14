435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security

Members assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron view the U.S. Army’s Logistics Support Area at Mielec Airport, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. Members of the 435th SFS provided air base defense in support of 82nd Airborne Division and Polish partner operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
