U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Kyle Lock, right, and Tech. Sgt. Lance Munsee, 435th Security Forces Squadron defenders, discuss perimeter security near Mielec Airport, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. 435th SFS defenders supported U.S. Army and Polish operations by providing air base defense at two separate locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7060365 VIRIN: 220214-F-PJ020-1084 Resolution: 5465x3636 Size: 7.38 MB Location: MIELEC, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.