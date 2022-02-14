Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security [Image 4 of 7]

    435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security

    MIELEC, POLAND

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army tents rest at Mielec Airport, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. Nearly 5,000 soldiers deployed to Poland in early February to support and bolster NATO’s eastern flank. Hundreds of tents were established to temporarily house Army forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:54
    Photo ID: 7060364
    VIRIN: 220214-F-PJ020-1152
    Resolution: 5710x1324
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MIELEC, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    435 CRG
    joint operations
    435 SFS
    #europeansupport2022
    #supporteuropartallies

