U.S. Army tents rest at Mielec Airport, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. Nearly 5,000 soldiers deployed to Poland in early February to support and bolster NATO’s eastern flank. Hundreds of tents were established to temporarily house Army forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7060364
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-PJ020-1152
|Resolution:
|5710x1324
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|MIELEC, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT