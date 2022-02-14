435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security

U.S. Army tents rest at Mielec Airport, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. Nearly 5,000 soldiers deployed to Poland in early February to support and bolster NATO’s eastern flank. Hundreds of tents were established to temporarily house Army forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

