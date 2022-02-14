435 SFS supports Mielec Airport security

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Work, 435th Contingency Response Group commander, speaks with 435th Security Forces Squadron defenders at Mielec Airport, Poland, Feb. 14, 2022. The 435th Security Forces Squadron, Phoenix First In Security Team (FIST), is trained to enable mobility and combat air flow by providing air base defense in austere environments. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed to support NATO allies in early February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

