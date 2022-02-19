Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Kalle Laanet, Minister of Defense of Estonia; Artis Pabriks, Minister of Defense of Latvia and Lithuanian Acting Minister of Defense Garbrielius Landsbergis gather for a "Baltic Quad" meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2022. Austin arrived in Lithuania to meet with leaders from the Baltic states and will visit with U.S. Service members stationed in the country. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 06:57 Photo ID: 7060305 VIRIN: 220219-D-TT977-0513 Resolution: 7803x5202 Size: 23.13 MB Location: VILNIUS, LT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.