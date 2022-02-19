Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2022. Austin arrived in Lithuania to meet with leaders from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and will visit with U.S. Service members stationed in the Baltic state. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

