Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed to Lithuania by Acting Minister of Defense Garbrielius Landsbergis during a ceremony in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2022. Austin arrived in Lithuania to meet with leaders from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and will visit with U.S. Service members stationed in the Baltic state. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

