Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania [Image 9 of 12]

    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III answers questions during a press conference with Lithuanian Acting Minister of Defense Garbrielius Landsbergis, Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2022. Austin arrived in Lithuania to meet with leaders from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and will visit with U.S. Service members stationed in the Baltic state. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 06:57
    Photo ID: 7060302
    VIRIN: 220219-D-TT977-0500
    Resolution: 6322x4635
    Size: 15.65 MB
    Location: VILNIUS, LT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania
    Secretary Austin Visits Lithuania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSTIN
    SECDEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT