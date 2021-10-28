A U.S. Marine Corps Bell AH-1 Cobra with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a simulated rocket and gun attack during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 28, 2021. The U.S. Marine Corps and UAE-PG maintain a close relationship through persistent bilateral training engagements and programs, enhancing each other’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations, protect critical infrastructure, and support national defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 19:55 Photo ID: 7059919 VIRIN: 211028-M-IB436-2066 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.89 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard participates in MWX 1-22 [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.