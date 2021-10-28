United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard participates in MWX 1-22

A United Arab Emirates soldier with 3rd Company, 1st Battalion, Al Forsan Brigade, Presidential Guard, provides outward security during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2021. The U.S. Marine Corps and UAE-PG maintain a close relationship through persistent bilateral training engagements and programs, enhancing each other’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations, protect critical infrastructure, and support national defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

