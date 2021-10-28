Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard participates in MWX 1-22 [Image 10 of 23]

    United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard participates in MWX 1-22

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A United Arab Emirates soldier with 3rd Company, 1st Battalion, Al Forsan Brigade, Presidential Guard, receives instructions during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2021. The U.S. Marine Corps and UAE-PG maintain a close relationship through persistent bilateral training engagements and programs, enhancing each other’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations, protect critical infrastructure, and support national defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 19:56
    Photo ID: 7059915
    VIRIN: 211028-M-IB436-1889
    Resolution: 3952x2635
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard participates in MWX 1-22 [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

