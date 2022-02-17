Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits USS Anchorage (LPD 23) [Image 3 of 4]

    CNO Visits USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julio Rivera 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday greets Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23). Gilday visited San Diego to meet with various local commands, engage with Sailors, visit local shipyards, and speak at WEST 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 13:21
    Photo ID: 7059322
    VIRIN: 220217-N-EC658-1005
    Resolution: 5888x3312
    Size: 16.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
