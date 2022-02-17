SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday greets a Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23). Gilday visited San Diego to meet with various local commands, engage with Sailors, visit local shipyards, and speak at WEST 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7059321 VIRIN: 220217-N-EC658-1003 Resolution: 4326x2884 Size: 5.86 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits USS Anchorage (LPD 23) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.