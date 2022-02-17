SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) – Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), speaks with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday during an official visit. Gilday visited San Diego to meet with various local commands, engage with Sailors, visit local shipyards, and speak at WEST 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7059319
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-EC658-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Visits USS Anchorage (LPD 23) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT