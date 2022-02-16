Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks with Senior Airmen Armando Guillen, 78th Security Forces Commercial Vehicle Search Team member, at the commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2022. The new search area, which opened in January 2022, increases vehicle throughput and reduces traffic back-flowing onto the area highway, lowering the risk of vehicle accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

