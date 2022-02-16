Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, tours the new commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2022. The new search area, which opened in January 2022, increases vehicle throughput and reduces traffic back-flowing onto the area highway, lowering the risk of vehicle accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Gen Bunch AFMC Robins AFB visit
    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB
    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB
    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB
    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB

