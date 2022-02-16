Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander visits Robins AFB

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, meets with 78th Security Forces Squadron Defenders at the new commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2022. The new search area opened in January 2022 and is ready to accommodate the increase of commercial vehicle traffic due to upcoming large-scale mission transformations at Robins, which will involve sizeable military construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)



Left to right

Airmen 1st Class Holden Scholpp, 78th Security Forces Commercial Vehicle Search Team member, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr. Air Force Materiel Command commander, Airmen 1st Class Britney McGee, 78th Security Forces Commercial Vehicle Search Team member, Senior Airmen Armando Guillen, 78th Security Forces Commercial Vehicle Search Team member

