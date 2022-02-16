Maj. Kenneth Canty, 78th Security Forces commander, briefs Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, on protocols for the new commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16, 2022. The new search area opened in January 2022 and is ready to accommodate the increase of commercial vehicle traffic due to upcoming large-scale mission transformations at Robins, which will involve sizeable military construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:56 Photo ID: 7057932 VIRIN: 220216-F-ED303-0013 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.21 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen Bunch AFMC Robins AFB visit [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.