SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Sanchez, from Asheville, North Carolina, maintains communications with the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 02:31 Photo ID: 7057121 VIRIN: 220218-N-TR141-0046 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.