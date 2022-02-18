Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) man the helm during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 02:30
    Photo ID: 7057119
    VIRIN: 220218-N-TR141-0260
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    bridge
    refueling at sea
    line handling
    watch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT