USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Adam Espindula, right, from Visalia, California, holds the shot line while Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Aijai Schultz, from Savannah, Georgia, fires the shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA