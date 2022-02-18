SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Aijai Schultz, left, from Savannah, Georgia, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Adam Espindula, from Visalia, California, stand-by after firing a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 02:30
|Photo ID:
|7057118
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-TR141-0028
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|VISALIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey RAS with USNS Amelia Earhart [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT