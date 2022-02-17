Col. Brent Clemmer, commander of 7th Brigade Army ROTC, presents the Medal of Heroism to Cadet Capt. Anthea Hankins, Cadet Lt. Col. Alex Medley and Cadet Sgt. Tanner Smith, Mayfield, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022. These three Cadets were recognized for their life saving actions Dec. 10, 2021 when an EF4 tornado struck the town. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:00 Photo ID: 7056854 VIRIN: 220217-O-YR592-097 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.97 MB Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School [Image 4 of 4], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.