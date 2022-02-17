Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School [Image 2 of 4]

    Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jason Caldwell, Graves County High School Army JROTC instructor, shares his remarks as Cadets receive ribbons and challenge coins for more than 20 hours of service to their community, Mayfield, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022. The town of Mayfield is still recovering from a devastating EF4 tornado that hit Dec. 10, 2021. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    This work, Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School [Image 4 of 4], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recovering from the Storm: Acts of Heroism in Army JROTC

    tornado
    Army JROTC
    Medal of Heroism
    7th Brigade Army ROTC
    Mayfield Kentucky

