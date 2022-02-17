Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jason Caldwell, Graves County High School Army JROTC instructor, shares his remarks as Cadets receive ribbons and challenge coins for more than 20 hours of service to their community, Mayfield, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022. The town of Mayfield is still recovering from a devastating EF4 tornado that hit Dec. 10, 2021. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

