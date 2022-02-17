Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School [Image 3 of 4]

    Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Col. Brent Clemmer, commander of 7th Brigade Army ROTC, presents the Medal of Heroism to Cadet Capt. Col. Brent Clemmer, commander of 7th Brigade Army ROTC, presents the Medal of Heroism to Cadet Capt. Anthea Hankins, Cadet Sgt. Tanner Smith and Cadet Lt. Col. Alex Medley, Mayfield, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022. These three Cadets were recognized for their life saving actions Dec. 10, 2021 when an EF4 tornado struck the town. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

