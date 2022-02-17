Army JROTC Cadets from Graves County High School receive ribbons and challenge coins for more than 20 hours of service to their community, Mayfield, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022. Col. Brent Clemmer, commander of 7th Brigade Army ROTC, presented the awards to each Cadet. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:00 Photo ID: 7056851 VIRIN: 220217-O-YR592-949 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.47 MB Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army JROTC: Medal of Heroism Graves County High School [Image 4 of 4], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.