President George W. Bush displays a shirt presented to him by Rear Adm. Edward G. Winters, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, on a visit to East Coast Naval Special Warfare Command. Photo by SPC 2nd Class Joseph Clark, Jan. 10, 2009. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7056679
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-N0900-1005
|Resolution:
|814x650
|Size:
|94.15 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kauffman Bush Collection [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT