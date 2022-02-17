Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kauffman Bush Collection

    Kauffman Bush Collection

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Rear Adm. James Kauffman, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Draper Kauffman right in 1945. From the Draper Kauffman Papers Collection, NSW History Office. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:21
    Photo ID: 7056675
    VIRIN: 220217-N-N0900-1001
    Resolution: 951x768
    Size: 96.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kauffman Bush Collection [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kauffman Bush Collection
    Kauffman Bush Collection
    Kauffman Bush Collection
    Kauffman Bush Collection
    Kauffman Bush Collection

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSW
    George Bush
    Draper Kauffman

