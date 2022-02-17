Naval Special Warfare’s Presidential Ties: The Kauffman and Bush Family Connection

By Dr. Pedro Loureiro, Naval Special Warfare Command History Office



Americans popularly view Presidents' Day, the federal holiday originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington’s birthday, as a day to celebrate all United States presidents, past and present.

In honor of President’s Day 2022, Naval Special Warfare’s history office chose to highlight one of the lesser-known ties between two highly distinguished U.S. Navy families – the Bush and Kauffman families – and the early history of Naval Special Warfare (NSW).

The first connection occurred when Prescott Bush, the older brother of President George H. W. Bush, married Elizabeth Kauffman, the sister of Lt. Cmdr. Draper Kauffman during World War II.

In May of 1943, Kauffman led the project to organize the U.S. Navy Combat Demolition Units (NCDUs) as part of the U. S. Atlantic Fleet Amphibious Forces training program. He subsequently became the first Commanding Officer of the NCDU school at Naval Amphibious Training Base, Fort Pierce, Fla. In April 1944, he was ordered to Maui, Hawaii, and became the first commanding officer of Underwater Demolition Team 5. Draper’s WWII achievements – for which he was twice awarded the Navy Cross – and his unparalleled tenacity and foresight in founding the forebears of the Navy SEALs made him one of the legends in the pantheon of Naval Special Warfare combat leaders.

It is noteworthy that the family ties between Kauffman, Bush, and NSW have not attracted more attention, given they included two U.S. presidents.

This relationship by marriage began at the height of the Pacific War when Elizabeth, known as Betty Lou to her family, decided to wed Prescott Bush in Miami, Fla., in December 1944. Both father, Rear Adm. James (Reggie) L. Kauffman and son, Lt. Cmdr. Draper Kauffman were serving during some of the heaviest fighting in the Pacific. It was on Oct. 25, 1944, that U.S. forces saw the first Japanese suicide or kamikaze attacks, launched against U.S. vessels in Leyte Gulf, Philippines.

Lt. j.g. George H. W. Bush, a U.S. Navy aviator on the aircraft carrier USS San Jacinto was also caught up in the fierce fighting in the Pacific during 1944. During an operation against the Japanese on Chichi Jima, Bush and his two-man crew flew their Avenger on a bombing run against an enemy radio tower Sept. 2, 1944. Though the crew managed to successfully hit the target, heavy Japanese anti-aircraft fire brought down the plane as it was returning to the San Jacinto. Both crew members died but George Bush parachuted and landed in the water. Unlike the fate of many other downed American pilots, Bush was rescued by the submarine USS Finback two hours later.

Elizabeth Kauffman and Prescott Bush announced their engagement in July 1944 and informed family and friends that the wedding would be held on Belle Isle near Miami Beach Dec. 30 of the same year.

News of the wedding plans reached Adm. Kauffman within weeks, despite the war and slow mail delivery. Elizabeth provides a delightful account of how the Admiral and George Bush met:

Deciding to check out the family, Adm. Kauffman located George Bush and invited him on board the flagship for lunch. George wrote a very funny letter back to his parents in Connecticut, which they forwarded to Pres [Prescott]. According to George, he was told to report to the skipper of his carrier. “What have I done now?” he wondered. The skipper told him that Adm. Kauffman would be sending a boat for him if he were free to come aboard his flagship for lunch the next day. “Yes, sir!” said Ens.[sic] Bush, who went and polished his shoes and made sure his uniform was in perfect shape. After “a great lunch,” Draper Kauffman’s father escorted George back to the San Jacinto in his admiral’s barge.

As the Pacific War intensified, the wedding took place without father and son Kauffman being able to attend although George Bush was present as the best man – he was on scheduled leave. After the Bush-Kauffman wedding, the couple moved to Brazil where they lived for several years. This amazing story would probably still be a buried footnote in history if Elizabeth had not written a biography about her brother, Draper. Titled, America’s First Frogman: The Draper Kauffman Story, it was published in 2004 with a rare introduction by George W.H. Bush. As he explained:

This book is about a true American hero. It is about “duty, honor, and country.” It is about service and sacrifice. When Adm. Draper Kauffman’s sister, my own sister-in-law, asked me to write this brief introduction, I set aside my policy of not writing forewords or blurbs for books. I did this because of my great respect for Adm. Draper Kauffman, about whom this book is written.

In 2009, the connection between the Bush family and NSW came full circle when President George W. Bush Jr. conducted a visit with East Coast-based SEALs in 2009.

NSW commands are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Navy SEAL teams throughout 2022 by hosting events and ceremonies and highlighting the rich history of NSW’s proud warfighting heritage, including celebrating the unique connections such as the Kauffman and Bush families’ shared history.

Built on the legacy of Kauffman’s Navy Combat Demolition Units, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives, and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach, delivering all-domain options for Naval and joint force commanders.

