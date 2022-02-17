Mobility bag load-up

Airmen from 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 388th Fighter Wing and gather straps to wrap around mobility bags on pallets Feb. 17, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings were deployed with F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to bolster readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 Photo ID: 7056552 Resolution: 5569x3705 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US by Cynthia Griggs