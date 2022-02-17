Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility bag load-up [Image 3 of 7]

    Mobility bag load-up

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Joseph Mitchell, 388th Operations Support Squadron, loads a mobility bag onto a pallet Feb. 17, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings were deployed with F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to bolster readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7056550
    VIRIN: 220217-F-EF974-1077
    Resolution: 5868x3904
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    deployment
    mobility bags
    388th FW
    75th LRS

