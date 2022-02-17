Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility bag load-up [Image 4 of 7]

    Mobility bag load-up

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 388th Fighter Wing load mobility bags onto pallets Feb. 17, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings were deployed with F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to bolster readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

