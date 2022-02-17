Airmen from 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 388th Fighter Wing load mobility bags onto pallets Feb. 17, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings were deployed with F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to bolster readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:45 Photo ID: 7056551 VIRIN: 220217-F-EF974-1063 Resolution: 5278x3512 Size: 5.26 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility bag load-up [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.