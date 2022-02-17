Senior Master Sgt. Valerie Taitingtong (right), 388th Operations Support Squadron, drops a mobility bag onto a pallet Feb. 17, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings were deployed with F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to bolster readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7056548
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-EF974-1041
|Resolution:
|5505x3663
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility bag load-up [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
