ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Roederer, right, an intelligence analyst with the 123rd Operations Squadron, is presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, during the chief’s visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 12, 2022. Roederer was among five members of the Kentucky Air Guard nominated by leadership to receive the coin for outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

