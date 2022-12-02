ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, experiences a virtual reality training tool for aircrew operations during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 12, 2022. He is assisted by Master Sgt. James Finan, a loadmaster evaluator for the 165th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

