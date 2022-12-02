Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 7]

    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, addresses enlisted Airmen of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 12, 2022. Williams is currently touring each of the 54 states and territories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

    This work, ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Vicky Spesard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief

