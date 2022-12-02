Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 7]

    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Kirkpatrick, right, an aircraft fabrication supervisor with the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, is presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, during the chief’s visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 12, 2022. Kirkpatrick was among five members of the Kentucky Air Guard nominated by leadership to receive the coin for outstanding service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7056448
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-ZU385-1030
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Vicky Spesard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief visits 123rd Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    ANG command chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT