U.S. Army Marksmanship International Rifle Team members compete in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 6, 2022. This match determined who would join the National Rifle Team at the upcoming World Cups this spring.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 14:15
|Photo ID:
|7056434
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-FC254-240
|Resolution:
|5965x3977
|Size:
|977.13 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22], by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT