    U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22]

    U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship International Rifle Team members compete in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 6, 2022. This match determined who would join the National Rifle Team at the upcoming World Cups this spring.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7056434
    VIRIN: 220106-A-FC254-240
    Resolution: 5965x3977
    Size: 977.13 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22], by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    ISSF
    Smallbore
    National Rifle Team

