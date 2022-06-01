Members from the U.S. Army Marksmanship International Rifle Team compete in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 6, 2022. This match determined who was to join the National Rifle Team in upcoming World Cups this spring.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:15 Photo ID: 7056430 VIRIN: 220106-A-FC254-082 Resolution: 5644x2110 Size: 850.6 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22], by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.