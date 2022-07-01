U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup

U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Roe, a Manhattan, Mont. native, competes in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 7, 2022. Roe is a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. He will compete on the National Rifle Team at the upcoming World Cups this spring.

Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: MANHATTAN, MT, US