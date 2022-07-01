Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 19 of 22]

    U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Roe, a Manhattan, Mont. native, competes in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 7, 2022. Roe is a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. He will compete on the National Rifle Team at the upcoming World Cups this spring.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7056406
    VIRIN: 220107-A-FC254-695
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, MT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22], by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    ISSF
    Smallbore
    Ivan Roe
    National Rifle Team

