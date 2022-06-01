U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Roe, a Manhattan, Mont. native, competes in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 6, 2022. Roe is a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. He will compete on the National Rifle Team at the upcoming World Cups this spring.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:15 Photo ID: 7056428 VIRIN: 220106-A-FC254-855 Resolution: 4627x3085 Size: 660.7 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: MANHATTAN, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22], by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.