U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Roe, a Manhattan, Mont. native, competes in the USA Shooting Rifle Selection Match at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center on January 6, 2022. Roe is a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. He will compete on the National Rifle Team at the upcoming World Cups this spring.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 14:15
|Photo ID:
|7056428
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-FC254-855
|Resolution:
|4627x3085
|Size:
|660.7 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers to compete in ISSF Rifle World Cup [Image 22 of 22], by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT