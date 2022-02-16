USS Tulsa Flight Operations

220216-N-LI768-1021
PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Brandon Fischer, from Edmond, Oklahoma, observes flight operations as the flight deck officer aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
|02.16.2022
|02.16.2022 23:12
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
