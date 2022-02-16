Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tulsa Flight Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Tulsa Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220216-N-LI768-1043
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, takes off from the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 23:12
    Photo ID: 7055331
    VIRIN: 220216-N-LI768-1043
    Resolution: 4500x2871
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    U.S. Navy
    C7F
    PACFLT
    HSC 21
    USS Tulsa (LCS 16)
    INDOPACOM

