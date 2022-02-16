220216-N-LI768-1040
PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) – Mineman 2nd Class Joseph Wenzinger, from Las Vegas, left, and Mineman 2nd Class Jeffrey Langston, from Turkey, North Carolina, present a chock and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during flight operations aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 23:12
|Photo ID:
|7055332
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-LI768-1040
|Resolution:
|4500x2982
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|TURKEY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tulsa Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT