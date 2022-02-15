Spruance conducts MH-60R refuel during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Daniel Hernandez with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fakes out the fuel line before refueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

