Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Yukon

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 14, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Robert Law, from Fairbanks, Ala., tests communications before a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

